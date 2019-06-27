Donald Trump calls on Narendra Modi to withdraw recently imposed tariffs, says 'this is unacceptable'

Image Source : FILE Image

According to reports, US President Donald Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw recently imposed tariffs. US President said, "this is unacceptable".

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn," tweeted Donald Trump on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday left the White House to attend the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan over the weekend to hold discussions on a host of bilateral and global issues with leaders of top 20 economies of the world.

"I'm heading to Japan, Osaka. And we are going to be meeting with (leaders from) a lot of different countries, many of whom have been taking advantage of the United States but not so much anymore, and soon not at all anymore," Trump told reporters in the South lawns of the White House before boarding Marine One which took him to Andrews Joint Air Force Base for Air Force One for travelling to Japan, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Japan's Osaka for the G20 Summit. He will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

In his departure statement, Modi said, the summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce India's strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world.

He said, G 20 summit will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of the country to the Government to continue on the path to progress and stability.

The Prime Minister said, the Osaka Summit will be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, when we usher in a New India in the 75th Anniversary of the Independence.

