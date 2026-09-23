Kartik Aaryan takes National Award to Lalbaugcha Raja, places it at Bappa's feet to seek blessings

Kartik Aaryan headed straight to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings, a day after winning the Best Actor National Award for Chandu Champion. The actor arrived with his parents and placed his awards at Bappa's feet, thanking in gratitude. The actor received the honour from President Murmu in Gujarat on September 22.

Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja after winning National Award

Dressed in a blue kurta, Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja after winning his first-ever National Award. Sharing a photo on Instagram, he wrote, "My Sukh-karta dukh-harta Blessed beyond words Thank you bappa !!"

A video from his visit is also going viral on the web. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan's emotional message after winning National Award

After winning the award, Kartik posted a clip of his win on Instagram, and wrote an emotional note. He penned, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, jahan log aise sapnon par haskar aage badh jaate hain. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’."

He continued, "I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time. The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone - my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey."

"I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come," he continued.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Captain India.

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National Film Awards 2026: Kartik Aaryan gets teary-eyed; Anant Nag, Mammootty among big winners