Yogi's vaccination push: Special booths for auto rickshaw drivers, street vendors

The Uttar Pradesh government will organise special vaccination booths for street vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, e-rickshaw and rickshaw drivers in a bid to encourage them to take the jabs. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, special camps will be organised in all 75 districts from June 14.

The district administration will launch the workplace COVID Vaccination Centre to provide jabs. The district magistrate will be the nodal officer.

Vaccination booths will be set up at the Regional Transport Office in all the districts where at least 100 drivers will be inoculated daily. While 50 beneficiaries will be from the 45+ category, the remaining 50 will belong to the 18-44 category. For street vendors, booths will be set up at Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika offices where beneficiaries will get the jabs.

The state government is already organising 'Special Pink Booths' dedicated to women. Over 150 such 'pink booths' have been set up across all the 75 districts -- one for each age category, 18-44 and 45+ respectively.

According to the government data, the state has administered over two crore vaccine doses. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. Last month, Maharashtra has achieved the milestone of administering two crore vaccine doses.

The government has decided to increasing the target set under Mission June by three times for July. The government has set a target of administering one crore vaccine doses in one month under 'Mission June'. The target is to administer at least 10 crore people in the next three months.

