Yogi Adityanath to visit Noida on March 1, here's why

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Noida on March 1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Noida on March 1 (Sunday) to review law and order situation after a commissioner system was imposed in the city. The chief minister is likely to inaugurate the commissioner's office during his visit.

The commissioner system in Noida was imposed after a Greater Noida man was murdered while he was on way back home from work.

Noida District Magistrate (DM) has confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the city on March 1. Noida's commissioner office is being built in Traffic Park in sector 108 and is likely to be inaugurated by CM Yogi on March 1.

Several senior police officers who are currently working from Surajpur office will shift to Sector 108 once the office is ready for use.

Meanwhile, in another development, Yogi Adityanath government has increased police deployment in communally sensitive districts in Uttar Pradesh and have sent senior police officers to maintain a close vigil on the situation ahead of the Friday prayers, following riots in northeast Delhi amid CAA protests.

These officers have been asked to camp in the designated districts until the situation in Delhi normalizes completely.

Adityanath has asked the police officers to remain vigilant and ensure that the violence in Delhi does not have a fallout in the state, especially in western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Noida: 22-year-old post graduation student hangs self in PG room

ALSO READ: Good Morning, Noida: Top cop Alok Kumar Singh launches new initiative to build police-people trust