Good Morning, Noida: Police launches new initiative to connect with people

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh interacts with people during newly launched 'Good Morning, Noida' initiative by police to connect with people

Newly appointed Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh has launched a 'Good Morning, Noida' initiative to stronger the bond with the people so that they can share their problems and help in improving the law and order situation in the city. As part of this new initiative, Alok Singh along with his team on Sunday welcomed people in Noida Stadium with morning greetings and interacted with them on the law and order situation.

Through 'Good Morning, Noida' campaign, police is not only trying to know peoples' problems but it is also making them aware on certain issues. Cops welcomed people with good morning wishes along with the police band in white dress playing patriotic songs.

During the 'Good Morning' program by the Noida Police, people interacted with the police commissioner and other officials and extensively spoke on law and order situation.

One of the main objectives for this new initiative by the Noida police is to connect with people so that they can easily share their problems and help in improving the law and order situation in the city. People were also offered 'kulhad' tea during the discussion.

Recently, the Noida Police launched a WhatsApp number on which people can send their suggestions to the cops on improving the situation.

