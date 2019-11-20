Image Source : PTI Woman techie commits suicide in Hyderabad over job loss

Depressed over the imminent job loss, a woman techie committed suicide in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. Pogaku Harini (24), working as a junior software developer at an information technology company, hanged herself at a hostel in Gachibowli, the Information Technology hub. She is suspected to have ended her life late Tuesday night.

The employee was reportedly served retrenchment notice by the company and was told that November 30 would be her last working day.

The girl, hailing from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, was depressed and resorted to the extreme when she was alone in her hostel room. The police is investigating the case.

