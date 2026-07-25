Will Dharmendra Pradhan resign today? Major announcement expected after CJP-govt talks at 3 pm

New Delhi:

The Central government and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are all set to hold their third round of talks on Saturday, with the government's response to the NEET paper leak agitation entering a decisive phase after days of negotiations and outreach. The latest meeting between the two sides comes after the Centre agreed to two of the CJP' three key demands while seeking more time on the contentious demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Ranka says the govt had sought time until Saturday on Pradhan's resignation

After the second round of meeting on Friday, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond to the demand. Union Minister JP Nadda also confirmed that another meeting had been scheduled, saying the Centre would communicate its position after further deliberations.

It is significant to note that the second round of talks on Friday saw the Centre soften its stance, agreeing to hold negotiations at the Constitution Club instead of a minister's residence and accepting two CJP demands such as no FIRs against peaceful participants of the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the examination controversy. However, the CJP maintained that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable and also sought a public apology over the alleged police action on protesters.

CJP wants to know clear 'Yes' or 'No' on Pradhan

Earlier in the day, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said the group wants a clear "yes or no" from the Central government on whether it will seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of a scheduled meeting with the government later in the day.

Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the meeting was expected to take place between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, though the venue had not been finalised.

"They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," Ranka said.

Ranks reacts to criticism on Ranka

Reacting to a video message by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and criticism by trolls directed at him by right-wing groups, Ranka added that "there can be nothing more shameful than this".

"A man who did a hunger strike for 26 days and risked his life, he did so much for the future of the country. Right wing is trolling him. There can be nothing more shameful than this," he said.

Responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks referring to Wangchuk as "Anna part two" and alleging a "personal deal with the government", Ranka said he was unaware of what Congress is thinking.

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