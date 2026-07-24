Govt sought time till tomorrow to respond to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation demand, says CJP

New Delhi:

Soon after the meeting with the Union Ministers, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives on Friday said that the Centre has agreed to two of their demands and added that the Centre will reply on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation by Saturday. The CJP said the government sounded positive on their two demands.

After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."

Will meet the CJP members again tomorrow: JP Nadda

After meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Minister JP Nadda says, "...The meeting went on for almost 2 hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government."

The crucial meeting between the representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the government took place at the Vithalbhai Patel House on Friday as part of efforts to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities.

While the government was represented by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh, the CJP was represented by its national spokesperson Saurav Das and another youth. This was the third official meeting between the CJP and the government. Nadda and Das, along with another CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, had attended two back-to-back meetings on July 20 at the minister's residence.

The meeting took place hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.The CJP had earlier declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue.

CJP says protest will continue untill Pradhan resigns

The outfit has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Besides seeking Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement.

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