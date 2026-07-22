Govt tried to contact us, we are ready for talks at Jantar Mantar or neutral place: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, CJP’s national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday said the if government tried to contact us for talks, we are ready for dialogue. He said that the discussion should take place either at Jantar Mantar or at a mutually agreed-upon neutral venue. He added that there will be no waste of time this time and there are four main demands.

Abhijit Deepke returns to Jantar Mantar to join the protests

In the meantime, Abhijit Deepke has returned to Jantar Mantar to join the protests and Ashutosh has left Jantar Mantar. A meeting could take place at the Constitution Club, said CJP’s spokesperson Saurabh Das.

Earlier in the day, the government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, and urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader KC Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rijju said govt willing to hold discussion on NEET paper leak issue

Rijju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on NEET paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.

Supreme Court declines request for urgent listing of plea on CJP protest

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined a request for urgent listing of a plea challenging the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march in Delhi.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday)... students are there," the lawyer said.

He said that students had allegedly been subjected to police brutality during the protest and said the petition contained three prayers. The CJI declined the request and made it clear that the bench was not inclined to examine video footage at the mentioning stage. "We are not interested in videos, we don't have time to watch... We don't want to watch videos," the CJI said.

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'Don't waste our time': CJI Surya Kant during hearing on plea over police action on CJP protesters