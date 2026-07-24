Dharmendra Pradhan must resign if Centre wants to resolve issue: Dipke ahead of talks with govt

New Delhi:

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday addressed a press conference and said if the BJP or the government wants to resolve the issue, there is only one solution and that is Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. He said the protest will continue because this movement has grown into a nationwide campaign and the protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down.

Dipke says demand of the country's youth is very simple

Abhijeet Dipke said, "We are extremely happy and relieved that Sonam Sir has ended his hunger strike. He had been fasting for more than 26 days, and his decision to end the strike was taken for the sake of the students. He did not want any cases to be filed against any student, and that was his condition. We would really like to thank Sonam Sir. By putting his own life at risk, he awakened people across the country. What Sonam Sir has done for this nation and for its future generations will always be remembered in history. We thank him for taking this step to raise awareness across the country. It has made a significant difference, and because of his efforts, such a large movement has emerged across India. Now, our protest continues because this movement has grown into a nationwide campaign. The demand of the country's youth is very simple and very clear... there is only one demand... Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. The protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. If the BJP or the government wants to resolve the issue, there is only one solution... Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” he said.

On meeting with Union Ministers today, he said, "Meeting will be held at a neutral venue. Nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is acceptable."

Ashutosh Ranka says protest will persist until Pradhan resigns

Meanwhile, another Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representative, Ashutosh Ranka, also stated that the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar will persist until Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tenders his resignation. Addressing the media, the CJP representative shared the schedule for high-level deliberations and upcoming media briefings related to the ongoing protest.

"There is a meeting with JP Nadda Ji at the CCI scheduled for 12:30. As far as we have been told, Jitendra Singh Ji might also be present there. Whatever is discussed will be shared with you all. We have also organised a press conference at 11:00, where we will provide more details," he told reporters.

Ranka says core demand remains removal of Pradhan

Ranka confirmed that while the hunger strike led by Sonam has concluded following certain government assurances, the core objective of the movement remains the removal of the Minister. Commenting on a video released by the Prime Minister earlier, Ranka said that the government is feeling the weight of the public outcry and urged for immediate action.

"Finally, we noticed that for the first time, the Prime Minister had to release a selfie video at 12 midnight, which shows that the pressure is very high. Prime Minister, you said that today you want to take very strict action; for us the strictest action would be to remove Dharmendra Pradhan. If you remove him quickly, then we will believe that you are truly serious about the youth of this country,' he added.

Also Read:

Fast-track courts, speedy trials, timely justice: How Centre plans to tackle paper leak cases amid protests