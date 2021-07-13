West Bengal post-poll violence: Court orders DNA test for BJP worker's body

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The NHRC on Tuesday submitted a report in High Court related to the West Bengal post poll violence case.

Calcutta High Court's five judges bench while hearing a petition in connection with post-poll violence has ordered a DNA test of the body of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar to be done in Command Hospital.

Police on Saturday night arrested two key accused in the murder of BJP trade union leader Abhijit Sarkar on May 2 after poll results were declared. The detective department’s late night arrests were based on a tipoff that the duo — Sufal Das alias Ruidas and Sanjay Das alias Rana — had been holed up in Hooghly’s Hindmotor. Both are residents of Maniktala Main Road.

The NHRC on Tuesday submitted a report in High Court related to the West Bengal post poll violence case. The Calcutta High Court said that the lawsuit regarding the state's post-poll violence will be heard on July 22. The West Bengal government had previously filed an application with the Calcutta High Court, asking for the recall of its July 2 order directing the police to register cases in all matters related to post-poll violence in the state that had been reported to it or brought before the NHRC or any other authority.

Latest India News