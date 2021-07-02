Bengal post-poll violence: 'People were dying, govt in denial mode', HC censures Mamata administration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There have many reports of post-post violence in West Bengal.

In a major embarrassment to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court has instructed the police to register all the cases pertaining to post-poll violence in the state.

The Calcutta HC, after reading National Human Rights Commission report on post-poll violence, has directed the police to register cases in all matters which have either been reported to it or have been placed before NHRC or any other authority/Commission, get statements of victims recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

Acknowledging the violence, the HC also finds Mamta Banerjee Government on a wrong foot and in denial mode, when people were dying and even minor girls were not spared.

It observed, that till date the West Bengal government has not been able to create a atmosphere to build confidence among the sufferers of the violence. “There had been post poll violence and the state was found on a wrong foot, where throughout it was on a denial mode. In violence, number of persons were killed. Many suffered sexual violence and grievous injuries. Even minor girls were not spared. They have been brutally assaulted sexually. Properties of many of them were damaged and number of them were forced to leave their houses and even migrate to neighbouring states,” the court said.



“Till date the state has not been able to create an atmosphere that could build confidence of the sufferers to return back to their homes or carry on their occupation," the court added.

Court also observed that the investigation of the cases registered was in slipshod manner and hardly any arrests were made in heinous crimespeople are living in fear in so much that they didn’t registered complaints till the time court took cognisance of the matter.

It observed that different authorities have failed to respond to the queries raised by the committee, appointed to inspect the post-poll violence. Also, many of the persons injured in the violence are facing problems in their treatment also, with no support from the West Bengal government. Some are facing difficulty in getting their ration as their ration cards have been taken away the goons.

