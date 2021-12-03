Friday, December 03, 2021
     
  4. Vrindavan: Negative Covid-19 test report mandatory at guest houses, ashrams

Vrindavan: Negative Covid-19 test report mandatory at guest houses, ashrams

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said guest houses and ashrams should accommodate people coming from outside only after getting a negative Covid test report.

New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2021 7:27 IST
Medical workers taking samples to test for Covid-19

Highlights

  • Guest houses, ashrams should accommodate people only after getting a negative test report: Official
  • Since last week, 10 foreign nationals have been found to be infected with the virus.
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

After 10 foreign nationals tested positive for COVID-19 in the holy town of Vrindavan, the Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative coronavirus test report.

Since last week, 10 foreign nationals and a resident of Odisha have been found to be infected with the virus. Three of the 10 foreigners have already returned to their countries without giving any information at the district level.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said guest houses and ashrams should accommodate people coming from outside only after getting a negative Covid test report.

She said action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

(with PTI inputs)

