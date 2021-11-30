Vrindavan: 4 European tourists test COVID positive; Giridhar Ashram declared containment zone

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vrindavan: 4 European tourists test COVID positive

Highlights All the four were on a fortnight visit to Vrindavan and underwent COVID-19 test before their return

All the four tourists have been put in isolation

A close watch is being maintained in Vrindavan which attracts a large number of foreigners

A 41-year-old woman from Austria on a visit to the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected foreigners in Mathura district to four, officials said on Monday. Commenting on the situation, Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of the Rapid Response Team said, "In RT-PCR test one more foreign national was found to be coronavirus positive on Monday."

Three foreigners hailing from Spain, Switzerland and Austria had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday.

All the four were on a fortnight visit to Vrindavan and underwent COVID-19 test before their return journey, officials said.

They have been kept in isolation. Since all the infected foreign nationals were staying at Giridhar Ashram in Sheetal Chhaya in Vrindavan, the area has been marked as a containment zone, the officials said.

On Sunday, Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had said an alert has been sounded in the district after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and a few other countries.

A close watch is being maintained in Vrindavan which attracts a large number of foreigners, he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Bengaluru airport authorities intensify testings; 7-day quarantine mandated

Latest India News