Daddy's feeling the heat! Himalayan bear plays with ice to cool himself in scorching summer - Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, ANI Himalayan bear playing with piece of ice to beat the heat.

The heat wave in the country has not just brought trouble for humans but animals too are struggling to keep themselves cool.

Meanwhile, in an interesting video, a Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari was seen playing with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri. The 'cute' bear is seen lying down in a small pool with a piece of ice whom he is trying to roll over his body or swallow.

Watch this satisfying video:

Siliguri is a city in the northeast Indian state of West Bengal. It sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by tea gardens.

It’s home to the North Bengal Science Centre, with its digital planetarium and model T. Towards the east is leafy Surya Sen Park, named after an independence activist, and the huge, white-domed ISKCON Temple.

