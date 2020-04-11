Watch: Indian Army targets terror launch pads in PoK's Keran sector

Image Source : ANI VIDEO GRAB Indian Army targets terror launch pads in PoK.

An amateur video has surfaced showing the Indian Army targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Keran sector. The video has been shared by news agency ANI. This comes in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) over the last few weeks. Earlier on Friday, a video of the Indian Army's targeting terrorist launchpads and ammunitions in 'precision targetting' that caused heavy damage on the other side, had surfaced.

#WATCH: Amateur video emerges from PoK of Indian Army guns targeting terror launch pads in Keran Sector in PoK. (10.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/VwrRdoLYlk — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

A defence spokesperson said that Indian Army's immediate action was in response to ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir earlier in the day. Pakistani troops opened fire towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Uri and Keran sectors around 1 pm (Friday).

Pakistan #Dudhniyal area’s Ammo Depot and Gun Position just near the River slop targtd of #KelBrigade by @ChinarcorpsIA. Pakistan Army targeting civilians in #Keran Sector. So indian army replied Pakistan in perfect manner. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/yi9vqLGTLj — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) April 10, 2020

ALSO READ | India carries out precision targetting of Pakistan terror launch pads across LoC

Latest India News