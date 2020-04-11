Saturday, April 11, 2020
     
Watch: Indian Army targets terror launch pads in PoK's Keran sector

An amateur video has surfaced showing the Indian Army targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Keran sector.

New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2020 14:25 IST
Indian Army, PoK, Kashmir, Keran, terror launch pads
Image Source : ANI VIDEO GRAB

Indian Army targets terror launch pads in PoK.

An amateur video has surfaced showing the Indian Army targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Keran sector. The video has been shared by news agency ANI. This comes in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) over the last few weeks. Earlier on Friday, a video of the Indian Army's targeting terrorist launchpads and ammunitions in 'precision targetting' that caused heavy damage on the other side, had surfaced. 

A defence spokesperson said that Indian Army's immediate action was in response to ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir earlier in the day. Pakistani troops opened fire towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Uri and Keran sectors around 1 pm (Friday).

