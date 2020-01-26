Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
Video: Congress leaders enter into brawl during Republic Day celebrations in Indore

The leaders entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Indore. The two leaders were later calmed down with the help of police intervention.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2020 13:40 IST
Image Source : ANI SCREENGRAB

Congress leaders in a brawl during Republic Day celebrations

In an embarrassing incident for the Congress party, two of its Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, engaged into a brawl where they were seen slapping each other. The leaders entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Indore. The two leaders were later calmed down with the help of police intervention.

Not a first time when politicians have entered into brawl in public. In the past also, such incidents have taken embarrassing party leaders over pitty issues.

So far, none of the leaders engaged in the brawl have spoken on the incident nighter the party has issued any statement. 

