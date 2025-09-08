Vice Presidential Election: Who is leading in different states? Breakdown of vote tally for NDA and INDIA Vice President Election 2025: In the 2022 Vice Presidential Election, Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes (74.37 per cent) and secured a massive victory with a margin of 346 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva, who got only 182 votes (25.63 per cent).

India will elect its 15th Vice President on September 9 (Tuesday) after members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have to choose between CP Radhakrishnan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and B Sudarshan Reddy of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan and Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy are the two candidates contesting the Vice Presidential election. The election was necessitated after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President citing health reasons. Dhankhar became the third Vice President to resign mid-term after Varahagiri Venkata Giri and Ramaswamy Venkataraman.

Vice Presidential Election: Who are the candidates?

This is the first time in history that the two leading candidates are from the southern states, as Radhakrishnan belongs to Tamil Nadu while Reddy is from Telangana. Radhakrishnan was serving as the Maharashtra Governor when he was picked by the NDA as its candidate to replace Jagdeep Dhankhar. Radhakrishnan also served as the Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. He represented the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu twice, in 1998 and 1999.

Reddy served as a Supreme Court judge from 2007 to 2011. He was the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court from 2005 to 2007 and also the first Lokayukta of Goa in March 2013.

Vice Presidential Election 2025: Who is leading in different states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra?

According to India TV's analysis, CP Radhakrishnan is all set to become the next Vice President of India, as numbers are comfortably tilted in his favour against Opposition candidate Reddy. Unlike the Presidential election, where even state legislators also vote, the Vice President is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only. 7 seats are lying vacant in both houses (6 in Rajya Sabha and 1 in Lok Sabha) presently, and the total number of parliamentarians who are eligible to vote is 781. The successful candidate needs at least 391 votes to become the next Vice President of India, and the NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is hopeful of getting the solid backing of at least 437 members (56%), well above the magic figure. Reddy is likely to get around 323 votes.

Radhakrishnan is leading in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, while Reddy will get more votes in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

Vice Presidential Election 2025: Breakdown of vote tally for NDA, INDIA

Vice Presidential Election 2025 States Lok Sabha + Rajya Sabha seats NDA numbers (backed by others) INDIA numbers (backed by others) Others 1. Uttar Pradesh 80+31 = 111 BJP: 33+24 = 57 RLD: 2+1 = 3 ADS: 1+0 = 1 Total: 61 SP: 37+4 = 41 Congress: 6+0 = 6 ​Independent: 0+1 (Kapil Sibal) = 1 Total: 48 BSP: 0+1 = 1 ASP (KR): 1+0 = 1 Total: 2 2. Maharashtra 48+19 = 67 BJP: 9+7 = 16 Shiv Sena: 7+1 = 8 NCP: 1+3 = 4 RPI (A): 0+1 = 1 Total: 29 Congress: 13+3 = 16 Shiv Sena (UBT): 9+2 = 11 NCP (SP): 8+2 = 10 ​Independent: 1 (Vishal Patil) + 0 = 1 Total: 38 0 3. West Bengal 42+16 = 58 BJP: 12+2 = 14 TMC: 28+13 = 41 Congress: 1+0 = 1 CPI (M): 0+1 = 1 Total: 43 Vacant: 1 (Basirhat Lok Sabha seat) 4. Tamil Nadu 39+18 = 57 BJP: 0+0 = 0 AIADMK: 0+4 = 4 TMC (M): 0+1 = 1 Total: 5 DMK: 22+10 = 32 Congress: 9+1 = 10 CPI (M): 2+0 = 2 CPI: 2+0 = 2 VCK: 2+0 = 2 MDMK: 1+0 = 1 MNM: 0+1 = 1 IUML: 1+0 = 1 Total: 51 AIADMK (OPS group): 0+1 = 1 (R Dharmar) 5. Bihar 40+16 = 56 BJP: 12+5 = 17 JDU: 12+4 = 16 LJP (RV): 5+0 = 5 HAM: 1+0 = 1 RLM: 0+1 = 1 Total: 40 RJD: 4+5 = 9 Congress: 3+1 = 4 CPI (ML-L): 2+0 = 2 ​Independent: 1 (Pappu Yadav) + 0 ​= 1 Total: 16 0 6. Madhya Pradesh 29+11 = 40 BJP: 29+8 = 37 Congress: 0+3 = 3 0 7. Karnataka 28+12 = 40 BJP: 17+6 = 23 JDS: 2+1 = 3 Total: 26 Congress: 9+5 = 14 0 8. Gujarat 26+11 = 37 BJP: 25+10 = 35 Congress: 1+1 = 2 0 9. Andhra Pradesh 25+11 = 36 BJP: 3+2 = 5 TDP: 16+2 = 18 JSP: 2+0 = 2 YSRCP (Supporting Radhakrishnan): 4+7 = 11 Total: 36 0 0 10. Rajasthan 25+10 = 35 BJP: 14+5 = 19 Congress: 8+5 = 13 BAP: 1+0 = 1 RLTP: 1+0 = 1 CPI (M): 1+0 = 1 Total: 16 0 11. Odisha 21+10 = 31 BJP: 20+3 = 23 Congress: 1+0 = 1 BJD: 0+7 = 7 12. Kerala 20+9 = 29 BJP: 1+0 = 1 Congress: 14+1 = 15 CPI (M): 1+3 = 4 IUML: 2+2 = 4 CPI: 0+2 = 2 KCM: 0+1 = 1 KEC: 1+0 = 1 RSP: 1+0 = 1 Total: 28 0 13. Telangana 17+7 = 24 BJP: 8+0 = 8 Congress: 8+3 = 11 AIMIM: 1+0 = 1 Total: 12 BRS: 0+4 = 4 Total: 4 14. Assam 14+7 = 21 BJP: 9+4 = 13 AGP: 1+1 = 2 UPPL: 1+1 = 2 Total: 17 Congress: 3+0 = 3 AGM: 0+1 = 1 Total: 4 0 15. Jharkhand 14+6 = 20 BJP: 8+3 = 11 AJSU: 1+0 = 1 Total: 12 JMM: 3+2 = 5 Congress: 2+0 = 2 Total: 7 Vacant: 1 (Rajya Sabha) 16. Punjab 13+7 = 20 BJP: 0+0 = 0 AAP: 3+6 = 9 Congress: 7+0 = 7 Total: 16 Vacant: 1 (Rajya Sabha) SAD: 1+0 Independents: 2+0 = 2 (Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa) Total: 4 17. Chhattisgarh 11+5 = 16 BJP: 10+1 = 11 Congress: 1+4 = 5 0 18. Haryana 10+5 = 15 BJP: 5+4 = 9 Independent: 0+1 (Kartikeya Sharma) Total: 10 Congress: 5+0 = 5 0 19. Delhi 7+3 = 10 BJP: 7+0 = 7 AAP: 0+3 = 3 Congress: 0+0 = 0 Total: 3 0 20. Uttarakhand 5+3 = 8 BJP: 5+3 = 8 Congress: 0+0 = 0 0 21. Himachal Pradesh 4+3 = 7 BJP: 4+3 = 7 Congress: 0+0 = 0 0 22. Jammu and Kashmir 5+4 = 9 BJP: 2+0 = 2 JKNC: 2+0 = 2 Independent: 1 (Sheikh Abdul Rashid) + 0 = 1 Vacant: 4 Rajya Sabha seats 23. Arunachal Pradesh 2+1 = 3 BJP: 2+1 = 3 Congress: 0+0 = 0 0 24. Goa 2+1 = 3 BJP: 1+1 = 2 Congress: 1+0 = 1 0 25. Manipur 2+1 = 3 BJP: 0+1 = 1 Congress: 2+0 = 2 0 26. Tripura 2+1 = 3 BJP: 2+1 = 3 Congress: 0+0 = 0 CPI (M): 0+0 = 0 Total: 0 0 27. Meghalaya 2+1 = 3 NPP: 0+1 = 1 Congress: 1+0 = 1 VPP: 1+0 = 1 28. Nagaland 1+1 = 2 BJP: 0+1 = 1 Congress: 1+0 = 1 0 29. Sikkim 1+1 = 2 BJP: 0+1 = 1 SKM: 1+0 = 1 Total: 2 Congress: 0+0 = 0 0 30. Mizoram 1+1 = 2 MNF: 0+1 = 1 Congress: 0+0 = 0 ZPM: 1+0 = 1 31. Puducherry 1+1 = 2 BJP: 0+1 = 1 Congress: 1+0 = 1 0 32. Other Union Territories and Nominated 6+12 = 18 BJP: 2+5 = 7 Nominated: 0+7 = 7 Total: 14 Congress: 2+0 = 2 ​Independent: 1 (Mohmad Haneefa) + 0 ​= 1 Total: 3 Independent: 1 (Umeshbhai Patel) + 0 = 1 Grand Total 788 437 323 28 (including 7 vacant seats)

Vice Presidential Election 2025: What will fence-sitters do?

There are several parties which are not part of any alliance and can play an important role in the election. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 11 members, has already announced its support for Radhakrishnan. So, the NDA candidate is likely to get the support of all 36 members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, as both the ruling alliance and the main opposition party are backing Radhakrishnan. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi will put its weight behind Reddy, as he is his 'fellow Hyderabadi'. However, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with 7 members and KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 4 members haven't revealed their cards yet. Both parties have no representation in the Lok Sabha. Apart from them, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) of Mizoram and the Voice of the People Party of Meghalaya are still undecided.

What happened in the 2022 Vice Presidential Election?

In the 2022 Vice Presidential Election, Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes (74.37 per cent) and secured a massive victory with a margin of 346 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva, who got only 182 votes (25.63 per cent). Dhankhar has got more votes than past Vice Presidential election winners like Krishan Kant (1997), Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2002), Hamid Ansari (2007 and 2012) and Venkaiah Naidu (2017). Opposition candidate Alva's defeat against Dhankhar is among the worst defeats ever recorded as far as the Vice Presidential poll is concerned.

