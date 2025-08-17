Why BJP chose CP Radhakrishnan: Decoding the Tamil Nadu strategy behind NDA's Vice President pick Vice President Election: From serving as the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief to holding the governorship of Maharashtra and now being chosen for one of the highest constitutional offices in the country, Radhakrishnan’s career reflects resilience, loyalty, and decades of dedicated political service.

CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate, belongs to the OBC Gounder community, specifically the Kongu Vellalar sub-caste, which has a dominant presence in western Tamil Nadu- an area widely known as the Kongu region. Traditionally associated with agriculture, this community plays a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes in the region.

Shared identity with key leaders

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu face, K Annamalai, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) also hail from the Gounder background. This shared caste identity has significant electoral weight, and Radhakrishnan’s elevation is seen as a move to consolidate the Gounder vote base.

The major strategic impact

For the NDA, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan’s nomination serves two purposes simultaneously-

Reinforcing the alliance with AIADMK by recognising the political influence of the Kongu Gounder community. Rebuilding connections with disillusioned cadres and voters in western Tamil Nadu, ensuring the party enters the 2026 assembly elections without alienating one of the state’s most influential OBC groups.

Damage control after leadership change

When the BJP replaced Annamalai as state president earlier this year, reportedly under pressure from the AIADMK while negotiating an alliance, there was disquiet within the Gounder voter base. Analysts noted that this shift risked alienating a sizeable portion of the Kongu Vellalar community. By nominating Radhakrishnan to the second-highest constitutional office, the NDA is attempting a damage-control exercise, reassuring the community of its relevance within the party’s broader political narrative.

Symbolism before the 2026 elections

With Tamil Nadu scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2026, this nomination demonstrates the NDA’s sensitivity to regional caste equations. It signals to voters in the Kongu belt that the BJP values their representation not just locally, but also at the national level.

Long association with the RSS

Another factor that strengthens Radhakrishnan’s candidacy is his ideological anchoring. Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the age of 16, he is seen as both a grassroots representative and a loyal organisational man, balancing caste appeal with ideological credibility.

