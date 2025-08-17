BJP announces Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA's Vice President candidate In a major political move, the National Democratic Alliance declared CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India. The choice reflects both regional representation and the party’s efforts to reward long-time loyalists with national responsibilities.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA's Vice President candidate on August 17. Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, widely known as CP Radhakrishnan, hails from Tamil Nadu and has long been a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. His grassroots connections and unwavering loyalty to BJP shaped his career during the transformative years of the party in the South.

NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidate

In a major political move, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) declared CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India. The choice reflects both regional representation and the party’s efforts to reward long-time loyalists with national responsibilities.

Announcing the nomination, BJP president JP Nadda said that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalised the name of CP Radhakrishnan after extensive discussions. Nadda expressed confidence that opposition parties would extend their support to the NDA’s candidate.

The vice-presidential election, which became necessary following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, will be held on September 9. The last date for filing nominations has been set for August 22.

Senior leaders assigned key roles in Vice-Presidential Election

As part of the NDA’s preparations for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will oversee the overall supervision of the poll strategy and engage in dialogue with various political parties to secure wider support. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been designated as the election agent for the NDA’s candidate, ensuring the smooth handling of all procedural and organisational aspects of the campaign.

Rise in Tamil Nadu politics

Radhakrishnan became a familiar name when he served as the President of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state unit. At a time when the party had limited electoral reach in the Dravidian-dominated political setup, he worked to build organisational strength, mobilising cadres and keeping the party’s flag flying in challenging circumstances.

National recognition and governorship

His dedication and organisational capabilities earned him a significant role on the national stage. In recognition of his political service and experience, he was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra, one of India’s most politically important states. This position further enhanced his stature, marking him as a leader trusted by the party’s central leadership.

Tamil Nadu in focus ahead of 2026 elections

With Tamil Nadu’s next Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the national stage may influence the BJP’s strategy in the state. His candidacy signals to the Tamil electorate that the national leadership values its southern leaders, potentially energising the BJP’s organisational efforts in a state where the party is keen to expand its footprint.

From leading the BJP in Tamil Nadu to governing Maharashtra and now poised for one of the highest constitutional offices in India, CP Radhakrishnan’s journey is emblematic of a steady rise through dedication, resilience, and years of long-standing political service. All eyes will now be on how his candidature shapes both national politics and Tamil Nadu’s pre-election atmosphere.