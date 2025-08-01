Election for Vice President to be held on September 9, result on same day

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for Vice Presidential polls. The voting to elect 15th Vice President will take place on September 9, a notification issued by the ECI said. The result will be declared on the same day. The last date for nominations for the VP's election is August 21. This election was necessitated due to an abrupt resignation by Jagdeep Dhankhar. VP Dhankhar wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post.
Here is Vice President's election schedule as per the EC notification:
- Issue of Election Commission's notification: August 7, 2025 (Thursday)
- Last date for making nominations: August 21, 2025 (Thursday)
- Date for the scrutiny of nominations: August 22, 2025 (Friday)
- Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: August 25, 2025 (Monday)
- Date of polling (if necessary): September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)
- Date of counting (if required): September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)
Current number game
As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha and 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers is 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.
List of Indian Vice Presidents
|S.No.
|Vice President
|Tenure
|1.
|
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
|May 13, 1952 to May 12, 1962
|2.
|
Zakir Hussain
|13 May 1962 to 12 May 1967
|3.
|Varahagiri Venkata Giri
|13 May 1967 to 20 July 1969
|4.
|Gopal Swarup Pathak
|31 August 1969 to 30 August 1974
|5.
|Basappa Danappa Jatti
|31 August 1974 to 30 August 1979
|6.
|Justice Muhammad Hidayatullah
|31 August 1979 to 30 August 1984
|7.
|Ramaswamy Venkataraman
|31 August 1984 to 24 July 1987
|8.
|Shankar Dayal Sharma
|7 September 1987 to 24 July 1992
|9.
|Kocheril Raman Narayanan
|21 August 1992 to 24 July 1997
|10.
|Krishan Kant
|21 August 1997 to 27 July 2002
|11.
|Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
|19 August 2002 to 21 July 2007
|12.
|Mohammad Hamid Ansari
|11 August 2007 to 10 August 2017
|13.
|M Venkaiah Naidu
|11 August 2017 to 11 August 2022
|14.
|Jagdeep Dhankhar
|11 August 2022 to 21 July 2025