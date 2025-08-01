Election for Vice President to be held on September 9, result on same day The last date for nominations for the VP's election is August 21. This election was necessitated due to an abrupt resignation by Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for Vice Presidential polls. The voting to elect 15th Vice President will take place on September 9, a notification issued by the ECI said. The result will be declared on the same day. The last date for nominations for the VP's election is August 21. This election was necessitated due to an abrupt resignation by Jagdeep Dhankhar. VP Dhankhar wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post.

Here is Vice President's election schedule as per the EC notification:

Issue of Election Commission's notification: August 7, 2025 (Thursday)

Last date for making nominations: August 21, 2025 (Thursday)

Date for the scrutiny of nominations: August 22, 2025 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: August 25, 2025 (Monday)

Date of polling (if necessary): September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)

Date of counting (if required): September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)

Current number game

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha and 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers is 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

