Who is CP Radhakrishnan? All you need to know about BJP's Vice President pick CP Radhakrishnan has been selected as the NDA's candidate for the Vice President's election after extensive discussions and efforts for a unanimous selection.

New Delhi:

In a major political move, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has selected Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, known as CP Radhakrishnan, as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections in India. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in a press conference on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about this prominent BJP leader and his long-standing political career.

Early life and political background

CP Radhakrishnan was born on May 4, 1957, in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. He has a long history of association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), joining the organisation at just 16 years old in 1973. This early engagement with RSS laid the foundation for his later entry into politics, first with the Janata Party and then the BJP. Over the years, Radhakrishnan has cultivated a strong ideological connection with the party's core values.

Political journey: From Lok Sabha to BJP leadership

Radhakrishnan's political career took off in 1998 when he won the Coimbatore constituency in the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate. He retained his seat in the 1999 elections, winning by a significant margin, with over 1.5 lakh votes in 1998 and 55,000 votes in 1999. These victories came in the aftermath of the Coimbatore bombings, which boosted the BJP's popularity in the region.

Radhakrishnan's influence grew within the party, and he eventually became the President of BJP Tamil Nadu from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure, he undertook a 93-day rath yatra (chariot journey) to raise issues like linking Indian rivers, fighting untouchability, and campaigning against terrorism in the country.

He was also instrumental in restoring the NDA's alliances in Tamil Nadu when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) severed ties with the BJP in 2004.

Leadership in BJP and role in national politics

Radhakrishnan has held several key roles in the BJP over the years, including serving as the BJP Prabhari (In-charge) for Kerala from 2020 to 2022 and a National Executive Member of the party. He also chaired the All India Coir Board from 2016 to 2020. His leadership and strategic role in the BJP have earned him the title of "Modi of Tamil Nadu," owing to his close association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his influence in the southern state.

In addition to his state-level engagements, Radhakrishnan represented India as a member of the first parliamentary delegation to Taiwan in 2014 and addressed the 58th session of the UN General Assembly in 2003, speaking on issues related to humanitarian aid and disaster relief coordination.

Governor of Maharashtra and other key positions

Radhakrishnan’s political journey took a significant turn in 2023, when he was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand. In 2024, he was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra, after holding additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. In these high-profile gubernatorial roles, he has been tasked with overseeing several constitutional and administrative duties.

A strong electoral candidate: His Record

CP Radhakrishnan's political career is marked by his significant success in Lok Sabha elections in the late 1990s. He won the Coimbatore seat in both 1998 and 1999, showcasing his deep-rooted connection with the people of Tamil Nadu. However, his electoral fortunes waned in later years. In 2004, 2014, and 2019, Radhakrishnan contested but lost, though he remained one of the most visible faces of the BJP in the state.

Despite setbacks in the later elections, his influence within the BJP remained strong, thanks to his leadership roles and his work to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Radhakrishnan is considered one of the senior-most BJP leaders from South India, and his political acumen and experience have made him a respected figure both within his party and in Indian politics. His selection as the NDA's Vice President candidate is seen as a recognition of his long-standing commitment to the party and his leadership capabilities.