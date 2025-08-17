PM Modi, Shah and key leaders congratulate CP Radhakrishnan as NDA nominates him as VP candidate Radhakrishnan is considered one of the senior-most BJP leaders from South India, and his political acumen and experience have made him a respected figure both within his party and in Indian politics.

New Delhi:

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The announcement came after an intensive deliberation by the NDA Parliamentary Board, which sought consensus across all its allied parties. The decision marks a momentous step for Radhakrishnan, a seasoned leader with a distinguished career as both a Member of Parliament and Governor in multiple states.

Key political figures express support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Radhakrishnan’s long-standing dedication to public service, emphasising his humility, intellect, and focus on community empowerment. "In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect," Modi said. The Prime Minister also highlighted Radhakrishnan’s extensive grassroots work in Tamil Nadu and his impactful interventions in Parliament. “During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences have equipped him with vast knowledge of legislative and constitutional matters," Modi added, expressing confidence that Radhakrishnan would be an inspiring Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, who was earlier appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, responded with deep gratitude, tweeting, “My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for nominating me as the NDA Vice Presidential candidate and giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Radhakrishnan on his nomination, noting his vast experience as a parliamentarian and Governor. "Your roles as a parliamentarian and as Governor of different states have played a significant role in effectively fulfilling constitutional duties. I am sure your wisdom will enhance the prestige of the Upper House," Shah said. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP Parliamentary Board for making this decision.

BJP President JP Nadda too expressed his happiness over Radhakrishnan’s nomination, acknowledging the leadership of PM Modi in guiding the decision-making process. “I feel immense pleasure today to congratulate our senior leader, Maharashtra’s current Governor, Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji, who has been nominated by the NDA for the position of Vice President,” Nadda wrote on Twitter, extending his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the candidate.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too extended congratulated Maharashtra Governor Hon. CP Radhakrishnan on his nomination as the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote, "Congratulations @CPRGuv on being announced as NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Presently Governor of Maharashtra, earlier he served as Governor of Jharkhand. Also served as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha." Her tweet acknowledged Radhakrishnan's extensive experience in both legislative and executive roles.

Support from other political leaders

The announcement has received wide support from leaders across political parties. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Radhakrishnan, stating, “The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support.” Similarly, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, offered his congratulations, calling Radhakrishnan’s nomination a significant milestone for the NDA.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Maharashtra Governor Hon. CP Radhakrishnan, following his selection as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President of India. Fadnavis praised Radhakrishnan’s extensive expertise in legislative and constitutional matters, gained through his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Governor in various states. "His selection as the VP candidate fills us all, as Maharashtrians, with immense pride," Fadnavis added, highlighting the significance of this achievement.

Even opposition parties, such as the Shiv Sena (UBT), have extended their best wishes. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praised Radhakrishnan, describing him as “a very good personality, non-controversial, and highly experienced.”

A distinguished political career

Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has had a long and varied political journey. He began his public service with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the young age of 16. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where he became an influential figure. His political career includes two successful terms as a Member of Parliament (MP), having won the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat in both 1998 and 1999 by significant margins.

Apart from his tenure as an MP, Radhakrishnan has served in multiple significant administrative roles. He has been the Governor of Jharkhand and, more recently, the Governor of Maharashtra since July 2024. His governance has focused on addressing challenges faced by ordinary citizens, and he is known for his deep understanding of constitutional and legislative matters. Radhakrishnan’s non-controversial nature and dedication to public service have earned him widespread respect in political circles.

As the NDA prepares for the Vice Presidential election, CP Radhakrishnan’s nomination is seen as a testament to his longstanding commitment to the welfare of the nation and his extensive experience in both legislative and executive roles. His candidacy is expected to strengthen the NDA’s position and further enhance the prestige of the Rajya Sabha, India’s upper house. With support pouring in from across political parties, Radhakrishnan's nomination is already gaining momentum as a symbol of unity and service.

Also read: