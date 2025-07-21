Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President, cites health reasons Expressing deep gratitude, Dhankhar thanked the Hon’ble President for her unwavering support and the cordial working relationship they shared during his tenure.

New Delhi:

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his position with immediate effect, citing health concerns and the need to follow medical advice. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that his resignation is in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India.

Expressing deep gratitude, Dhankhar thanked the Hon’ble President for her unwavering support and the cordial working relationship they shared during his tenure. He also extended his appreciation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, noting that the Prime Minister’s cooperation and support had been invaluable and that he had learned much during his time in office.