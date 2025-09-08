BJD to abstain from voting in Vice Presidential elections Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has announced that the party will abstain from voting in tomorrow's Vice Presidential elections.

New Delhi:

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has announced that the party will abstain from voting in tomorrow's Vice Presidential elections. He said that the BJD remains neutral, maintaining an equal distance from both the NDA and INDIA alliances. Patra further stated that the party’s primary focus is on the development and welfare of Odisha and its 4.5 crore people.

"Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the vice presidential elections tomorrow. The Biju Janata Dal remains equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha," he said.

B Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel said that a mock drill should be held ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential election to familiarise first-time Members of Parliament with the voting process and minimise the chances of invalid ballots.

Speaking to ANI, SP Singh Baghel said, "Before the Vice Presidential election, a mock drill should be conducted to understand the entire process. Many people who have become MPs for the first time do not know whether the election will be held through a ballot, a machine, or other means. Therefore, this should be known, as it reduces the possibility of votes being invalidated.”

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The VP is elected through an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. ‘

With inputs from ANI