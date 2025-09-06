Vice Presidential Election 2025: Fascinating trivia from all Indian VP polls Vice Presidential polls will be held on September 9 after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post in the middle of his term.

New Delhi:

Since 1952, India has held 16 elections for the office of Vice President. The post, the second-highest constitutional office after the President, carries both dignity and responsibility, and its elections have created several rare and unforgettable moments in India’s democratic journey. There were times when politics set aside rivalry and gave way to consensus. Out of the 16 elections, four were unopposed. In those years, a single name stood above differences, and the candidate was declared elected without a contest. These quiet victories reflect how the office has often been seen as one that unites rather than divides.

Longest-serving Vice Presidents

Only two men have served two terms as Vice President. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice President, served for ten years before moving on to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President in 1962. Decades later, Hamid Ansari would follow in his footsteps, holding the office for two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2017. Their long tenures gave stability to the Rajya Sabha and continuity to the parliamentary process.

Mohammad Hidayatullah: CJI, Vice President and President

Mohammad Hidayatullah (1905–1992) remains the only person in India to have served as Chief Justice of India, Vice President, and Acting President. He was appointed the 11th Chief Justice of India on February 25, 1968, and served until December 16, 1970, earning respect for his integrity and defence of judicial independence. In May 1969, following the death of President Zakir Husain and the resignation of Vice President V. V. Giri, Hidayatullah stepped in as Acting President of India, holding office from July 20 to August 24, 1969, until a new President was elected.

Nearly a decade later, Hidayatullah was elected the sixth Vice President of India, serving from August 31, 1979, to August 30, 1984. During this tenure, he once again took on the role of acting President from October 6 to October 31, 1982, when President Zail Singh was on an overseas visit. His rare distinction of holding all three top constitutional offices—Chief Justice, Vice President, and Acting President—remains unmatched in India’s history.

The one-vote contest of 1992

Perhaps the most memorable election came in 1992. KR Narayanan stood for the post and won almost unanimously; he secured 700 of the 701 valid votes. His only opponent, the eccentric Kaka Joginder Singh, known for contesting countless elections across India, ended up with just a single vote. It was democracy at its quirkiest, and Narayanan’s near-unanimous victory still stands out as a record of confidence.

Vice Presidents who did not complete their tenure

Not every Vice President completed a full term. Five of them left office early. The most striking story is that of VV Giri, who briefly became acting President after Zakir Husain's death in 1969. He resigned as Vice President to contest the Presidential election and eventually won. His path was unique—Vice President, Acting President, and then elected President, all within a short span.

Vice President's role

The Vice President of India wears two hats. On one side, he is the guardian of the Rajya Sabha, its Chairman, who ensures debates stay in order. On the other, he is the constitutional safeguard, stepping in as Acting President whenever the highest office falls vacant. It is a role designed for balance, poised between the legislature and the executive, always close to power but not directly wielding it.

VPs to went on to become President of India

For some, the Vice Presidency became a stepping stone to the highest office. Radhakrishnan, Zakir Husain, V. V. Giri, R. Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma and KR Narayanan all made that journey from the Vice President's to the President's Office. Among them, Zakir Husain is remembered not only as the first Muslim Vice President and later President, but also as the first President to die in office. His passing was sudden, and it left the nation in mourning.

Rare fact: Krishant Kant

Krishan Kant, elected in 1997, is the only Vice President to have died while in office. His death in 2002, just before his term was to end, brought a rare interruption to the line of succession and remains a solemn chapter in the history of the office.