Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: Who were the other two Vice Presidents of India to resign mid-term?

New Delhi:

In a significant political development, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from office on Monday, citing health concerns and adhering to medical advice. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution, which allows a Vice President to step down by submitting a written notice to the President. He expressed gratitude for the support extended by the President, Prime Minister, Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the people of India.

Dhankhar, a former Governor of West Bengal and a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan, had taken office as Vice President in August 2022. His term was to run till 2027.

Dhankhar is the third Vice President in Indian history to resign before completing his term. Previously:

VV Giri (Vice President: 1967–1969 | President: 1969–1974) VV Giri resigned as Vice President of India on July 20, 1969, to contest the presidential election following the sudden death of President Zakir Husain in May 1969. As per the Constitution, Giri, being the sitting Vice President, was appointed Acting President until a new President was elected. Initially, he was the official candidate of the ruling Congress party, but following a split within the party, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi refused to back the party’s nominee Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and instead supported Giri, who then contested as an independent. He went on to win the presidential election narrowly on August 20, 1969, with strong backing from Indira Gandhi, and became the fourth President of India. R. Venkataraman (Vice President: 1984–1987 | President: 1987–1992)

Ramaswamy Venkataraman was elected Vice President of India in August 1984. When President Giani Zail Singh’s term ended in July 1987, Venkataraman was chosen as the ruling Congress party’s presidential nominee and was subsequently elected as the eighth President of India. Following his presidential election, Venkataraman resigned as Vice President in July 1987, before formally assuming the presidency. He served as President until July 1992, completing a full five-year term.

Both Giri and Venkataraman successfully transitioned from Vice President to President, marking a notable precedent in Indian politics.

Dhankhar’s resignation comes at a politically sensitive moment, with the Monsoon Session of Parliament underway and heightened tensions between the government and the Opposition. As Vice President, he also served as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where his assertive style had occasionally drawn criticism from Opposition parties.

Next steps and constitutional procedure

Under Article 67, the Vice President's posts and the Vice President’s resignation procedures are clearly outlined. Upon Dhankhar’s resignation, the Vice President’s office is now vacant, and the Parliament must initiate the election for a successor per constitutional norms. The Rajya Sabha will now function under the temporary chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman until a new Vice President is elected.

Looking ahead

With the Vice Presidency now open, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, in consultation with President Murmu, is expected to schedule the election process in compliance with constitutional procedures. The sudden vacancy is likely to set in motion political deliberations on the ruling alliance’s next choice for the country’s second-highest constitutional post.

