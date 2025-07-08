Uttarakhand's 'Mini Amarnath': Shivling resembling Baba Barfani found in Uttarkashi | Watch According to sources, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team stumbled upon the ice Shivling during a mountain expedition in the valley. Notably, a structure resembling Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull, was also reportedly seen in the region.

Uttarkashi:

A miraculous discovery in the sacred land of Uttarakhand has left locals and devotees awestruck amid ongoing Amarnath Yatra. In a stunning development, a naturally formed ice Shivling, resembling the famous Shivling inside the Amarnath cave, has been spotted in the Nelang Valley of Uttarkashi district near the India-China border. Such ice formations are also referred to as "Himling" in local terms.

According to sources, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team stumbled upon the ice Shivling during a mountain expedition in the valley. Notably, a structure resembling Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull, was also reportedly seen nearby. The visuals of this newly found Himling have now gone viral, with many calling it a divine revelation.

SDRF informs the state government

After the discovery, the SDRF team immediately informed the Uttarakhand state government. If proper steps are taken by the authorities, the region could soon offer a pilgrimage experience similar to Amarnath, they said. Overwhelmed with spiritual emotion, locals have already started referring to the spot as "Chhota Amarnath" (Mini Amarnath). Nelang Valley, where the Himling was discovered, lies in the remote terrain of Uttarkashi and is situated close to the India-China border, making it both strategically and spiritually significant.

How to reach the ice Shivling?

Reaching this newly found Himling is said to be not easy as the route is challenging but offers breathtaking Himalayan vistas. Pilgrims and trekkers can access the path to Nelang Valley near Lankapul, just before Gangotri. From there, the trail via Neelapani leads to the Himling site. The trek is approximately 4.5 kilometres long and includes picturesque stops like the Parvati Kund, located at an altitude of nearly 4,300 meters above sea level. The spiritual and natural beauty along this trail is said to be comparable, if not grander, than the Amarnath route, according to initial trekkers.

Incident coincides with Amarnath Yatra 2025

It is to be noted here that this divine discovery comes at a time when the Amarnath Yatra 2025 has just begun, starting from July 3. Every year, millions undertake the sacred journey to the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The simultaneous appearance of an ice Shivling in Uttarakhand has sparked immense curiosity and reverence among devotees. With the Nelang Valley trek being even longer than Amarnath's, and the spiritual aura surrounding it, the newly found Himling could become a major pilgrimage destination if the government steps in to develop it as 'Mini Amarnath'.

(Inputs from Himanshu Kushwaha)

ALSO READ