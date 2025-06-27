Amarnath Yatra 2025: BRO transforms roads with extensive repairs on route as robust preparations underway The 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start from July 3. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the Yatra.

Jammu:

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. In a major step aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has upgraded the Baltal and Chandanwari tracks. Under Project Beacon, the BRO carried out extensive restoration and infrastructure development ahead of the Yatra. Over 45 kilometres of the route have been widened up to 12 feet, while more than 47 kilometres of snow have been cleared to make the paths accessible.

Additionally, BRO has built railings, shelters, bridges, and safety walls along over 32 kilometres of the route to guarantee a secure and smooth pilgrimage. The initiative not only focuses on infrastructure enhancement but also integrates livelihood generation, as per officials. More than 1,700 locals have been empowered through the employment opportunities created by this project, they added.

(Image Source : SORA AI)Amarnath Yatra 2025.

180 paramilitary companies deployed for security

This year, a robust multi-layered security plan has been put in place for the Amarnath Yatra. Over 180 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the Jammu region. The pilgrimage, which begins on July 3, will proceed via two routes: the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the steeper but shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Jammu region's Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed that the administration is fully prepared and committed to ensuring the safe and successful conduct of this year's pilgrimage. He added that comprehensive security arrangements have been made by Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with central forces.

Surveillance on the National Highway

Speaking further, IGP Tuti stated that even more robust measures are in place this year compared to previous ones. From deployment of forces to installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas, everything has been meticulously planned. Over 180 companies of paramilitary forces will guard the route, especially from Lakhanpur to Banihal on the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway. Surveillance has been heightened, and CCTV cameras are monitoring all vulnerable spots, including pilgrim halting points and langar sites.

When will the Amarnath Yatra begin?

As per Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the pilgrimage will officially commence after the first puja on Jyeshtha Purnima. The Yatra is scheduled to start from July 3 and will continue for 38 days, concluding on August 9. Last year, nearly 5 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave of Baba Barfani, and a similar number is expected to undertake the journey this year.

Spiritual significance of Baba Amarnath

It is to be noted here that the sacred cave of Baba Barfani in Amarnath is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva revealed the secret of immortality to Goddess Parvati. This divine revelation is what gave the site its name—Amarnath, meaning "the Lord of Immortality." It is also believed that two pigeons overheard this immortal tale and, as a result, became immortal themselves. As described in the Puranas, having a darshan (glimpse) of Baba Barfani at Amarnath is said to grant spiritual merit ten times greater than visiting Lord Shiva in Kashi and a hundred times more than seeing him in Prayag. According to Hindu beliefs, witnessing Baba Barfani in this holy cave bestows the devotee with 'moksha' -- liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

ALSO READ