Amarnath Yatra begins July 3 with heightened security, improved facilities for pilgrims: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the annual Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3, with the administration fully prepared in terms of pilgrim safety, logistics, healthcare, and environmental management. Addressing the media ahead of the pilgrimage, Sinha detailed the extensive arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the J&K administration, highlighting that RFID tracking has been made mandatory for every pilgrim to ensure real-time monitoring.

"High-quality surveillance cameras have been installed across all major points on the route. Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at all base camps and along the entire stretch of the pilgrimage," he said. The number of security personnel has been increased, and mock drills have already been conducted. The health infrastructure has also received a boost this year, with 100-bed hospitals established at each base camp, and additional emergency medical teams on standby.

On the environmental front, the rural development department is continuing its efforts to maintain a clean and green Yatra corridor. “Since last year, we have successfully ensured a zero-waste Yatra—a trend we aim to strengthen this year as well,” the L-G added.

Dip in registration following Pahalgam terror attack, no helicopter services this year

However, Sinha acknowledged a dip in registration following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. “Registration dropped by about 10%, but the numbers are now rising again. Public confidence is returning, and I am hopeful it will continue to grow,” he said. Before the attack, 2.36 lakh pilgrims had already registered for the Yatra.

In light of the security situation, the L-G urged all pilgrims, including those in private vehicles, to travel only with the security convoy from Jammu to the base camps. Sinha also confirmed that helicopter services will not be available this year, citing security and logistical reasons.

The 2024 Amarnath Yatra will run for 52 days, concluding on Shravan Purnima, which falls on August 24.