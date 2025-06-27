Amarnath Yatra 2025: Solo travel banned, security convoys mandatory — Key rule changes for pilgrims The Amarnath Yatra starting July 3 will enforce strict security measures, including mandatory travel in government-supervised convoys and RFID tracking for all pilgrims. Enhanced facilities, offline registration, and a ban on rail travel aim to ensure a safe and well-managed pilgrimage.

Srinagar:

With the sacred Amarnath Yatra set to commence on July 3, administrators have finalised robust security and facilitation plans in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Authorities have emphasised that individual travel will no longer be permitted; all pilgrims must journey within organised security convoys.

Mandatory travel in security Convoys

IGP BS Tootti announced a traffic advisory effective July 1, mandating that all pilgrims travel exclusively within government-supervised security convoys. Solo travel has been banned to ensure safety. National Highway 44, stretching from Lakhanpur to Jammu, will be fully secured, with Enhanced CCTV surveillance at multiple points. Pilgrims are urged to adhere strictly to these measures and avoid traveling alone.

RFID tracking and round-the-clock monitoring

At reception centres, each pilgrim will receive an RFID tracking card, while a Road Opening Party will monitor every vehicle entering the Yatra route. These systems aim to streamline logistics, track movements, and improve emergency response.

Pilgrim amenities: Food, shelter and health services

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar highlighted that infrastructure and facilities have been upgraded for the estimated 500,000 pilgrims. A total of 106 shelter centres have been prepared to accommodate approximately 50,000 pilgrims, offering modern lodging and essential services. Robust food and medical arrangements have also been made to cater to large crowds.

Offline registration and medical checks

Starting from June 30, pilgrims can complete offline registration at the Bhagwatinagar base camp. A medical certificate is mandatory for all participants, with five centres set up to issue RFID tracking cards. Support from administrative and security teams has been deployed across 180 locations on the Yatra route.

No rail-based travel allowed

This year, authorities have strictly prohibited rail travel for pilgrims. All participants must use designated road routes within the organised security convoys. Separate district-level guidelines have also been released for the Budha Amarnath Yatra.

Yatra inauguration and darshan options

According to reports, the Lieutenant Governor will formally inaugurate the Yatra on the morning of July 2. Pilgrims will have access to three different types of darshan, with registration options available both online and through designated banks.

With a strong focus on coordinated security, precise tracking, and improved facilities, the administration aims to ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience for all participants this year.