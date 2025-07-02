Amarnath Yatra 2025: First batch of pilgrims departs from Jammu amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' | Video Amarnath Yatra 2025: The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most significant religious journeys for Hindu devotees, who trek to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayan region of South Kashmir to worship the naturally formed ice Shivling.

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra from Jammu on Wednesday (July 2). The annual pilgrimage to the revered Amarnath cave shrine officially begins from Jammu today, with the Kashmir leg of the Yatra set to commence on Thursday (July 3).

Today at 5 am, the first batch of over 3,500 pilgrims set off from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Shri Amarnath Yatra. Notably, the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the primary base camp for pilgrims from across the country before they proceed to the cave shrine of Amarnath nestled in the majestic Himalayas of south Kashmir. Most of the devotees in this batch are headed towards the holy Amarnath cave shrine via the Baltal route.

As the yatra began, the air was filled with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole," echoing the devotion and spiritual fervor of the pilgrims embarking on this sacred journey.

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine has begun via two routes: The traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan–Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, and The shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

What are the security arrangements?

In the wake of Operation Sindoor and the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted under tight security. This year, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

A total of 581 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, an increase from 514 last year. Of these, 221 companies belong to the CRPF, which is responsible for securing the routes from Jammu to Baltal and Pahalgam, while 360 companies from other central forces, including the SSB and ITBP, have also been stationed. The ITBP has been assigned the security of the Amarnath cave shrine.

Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army units, and special squads are deployed at every point along the route. Despite heightened security following the Pahalgam attack, the devotion and zeal among the pilgrims remain undiminished.

The CRPF has also intensified its surveillance efforts for the Amarnath Yatra by deploying K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which serves as a major route for thousands of pilgrims. In addition, highway patrols have been reinforced, particularly on sensitive stretches like the Udhampur sector, to ensure enhanced security and prevent any potential threats during the pilgrimage.

How many devotees have registered so far?

This year, there has been a significant rise in the number of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. Over 3.3 lakh devotees have registered online, while an additional 4,000 have obtained yatra tokens from designated counters.

It is to be noted here that the sacred cave of Baba Barfani in Amarnath is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva revealed the secret of immortality to Goddess Parvati. This divine revelation is what gave the site its name—Amarnath, meaning "the Lord of Immortality." It is also believed that two pigeons overheard this immortal tale and, as a result, became immortal themselves. As described in the Puranas, having a darshan (glimpse) of Baba Barfani at Amarnath is said to grant spiritual merit ten times greater than visiting Lord Shiva in Kashi and a hundred times more than seeing him in Prayag. According to Hindu beliefs, witnessing Baba Barfani in this holy cave bestows the devotee with 'moksha' -- liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

(With agencies input)

