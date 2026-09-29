Names being removed from voter lists as part of conspiracy, CEC has become 'puppet': Kharge

New Delhi:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 29) launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that voters' names were being deleted as part of a conspiracy and that the CEC had become a "puppet of the Modi government."

'Names being removed from voter lists as part of conspiracy'

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Kharge said the alleged deletions went against the fundamental principles of Indian democracy, under which every eligible citizen must have the right to vote, and every vote must be counted fairly. "People's names are being removed from electoral rolls as part of a conspiracy, and the Chief Election Commissioner has become a puppet of the Modi government. This runs contrary to the very spirit and philosophy of Indian democracy, under which it was decided that every eligible citizen's vote must be protected and every vote counted fairly," he said.

Kharge further alleged that officials are arbitrarily "removing names at the behest of the BJP and the Modi government."

"The protector has become the predator," Kharge said, questioning the credibility of the CEC.

He also asked why two Election Commissioners had allegedly been kept out of the internal portal and who had taken the decision to conduct the SIR. "The very institution entrusted by the Constitution with safeguarding the people's votes has become, in effect, a plunderer of those votes. If the Chief Election Commissioner's own colleagues do not trust him, how can the country trust him?" he said.

Kharge accuses govt of targeting young voters

Kharge also accused the ruling government of attempting to disenfranchise young people, alleging that changes had been made to the rules governing Form 6 without adequate transparency.

"In December 1988, the then Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi ji, reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years to empower young people. And now we have Prime Minister Modi, who is so displeased with Gen Z that he has allegedly devised a conspiracy to disenfranchise young people. Changes have quietly been made to the rules governing Form 6. This is completely illegal," he said.

He alleged that the government feared young people would question its policies and challenge its authority, as the government has failed to provide jobs and now does not even want to let young people exercise their right to vote.

Kharge asserted that the Congress would oppose any attempt to undermine the voting rights of citizens. "Our fight is not against any particular party, institution or individual. It is about protecting the rights of Indian voters, the Constitution and India’s democratic system," he said.

The Congress president also praised Rahul Gandhi for raising questions about alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Congress lists five demands on Electoral Roll revision

Kharge outlined five demands concerning the electoral process:

All data relating to major changes in electoral rolls must be made public. Voters whose names have been deleted must receive complete information and an opportunity to appeal. Political parties must be provided with electoral rolls and all relevant data in a simple format and within a reasonable timeframe. Wherever evidence of serious discrepancies emerges, an independent and time-bound investigation must be conducted. There must be transparency in all important data and decisions related to the electoral process, so that no one has grounds to allege that information is being withheld.

Kharge calls for CEC's removal

Drawing a parallel with demonetisation, Kharge accused the government of pursuing what he termed 'vote-bandi', alleging that the exercise could deprive citizens of their voting rights. "History bears witness to how the same Prime Minister, through the decision on demonetisation 10 years ago, devastated India’s economy. And now, 10 years later, through a conspiracy of what I call 'vote-bandi' (the curtailment of voting rights), he is seeking to destroy our robust democracy," the Congress chief said.

He further demanded the CEC's immediate removal. "Two Election Commissioners themselves described the Chief Election Commissioner’s conduct as arbitrary and improper. The entire country now knows that his repeated efforts have been aimed at benefiting the ruling party. Under these circumstances, he has no right to remain in office and must be removed immediately. Furthermore, the Prime Minister, under whose pressure he has allegedly acted in this manner, should resign on moral grounds," he said.

With elections approaching in five states, Kharge urged the Congress to ensure that no eligible voter was deprived of their rights. "We have elections ahead in five states. It is therefore essential to ensure that no voter is deprived of their rights. We must guarantee that every person's vote is protected and that elections are conducted fairly, so that the public continues to have faith in India’s electoral process. Only then will India's future be secure and its democracy continue to flourish," he added.

Also Read