Uttarakhand COVID-19 curfew to continue for another week. What's allowed, what's not

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing COVID 19 curfew from 6 am of 14th September till 6 am of 21st September, officials said.

According to the latest guidelines, wedding ceremonies are allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration. The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.

During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 percent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

