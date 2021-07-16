Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP

Friday, July 16, 2021
     
Very light rains along with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said here on Friday.

Lucknow Published on: July 16, 2021 17:52 IST
Very light rains along with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said here on Friday.

The temperature rose markedly in the Moradabad division while no large changes were seen in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The maximum temperature over the state was 39.8 degrees Celsius recorded at the Banda observatory while the lowest minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius recorded at the Muzaffarnagar observatory.

The Met department has forecast rain/thundershowers at isolated places on Saturday over the state.

