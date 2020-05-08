Uttar Pradesh: 5 labourers jump off moving train; sent to quarantine centre

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: 5 labourers jump off moving train

At least five labourers were detained and sent to a quarantine centre after they jumped off a slow-moving train in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. According to the police, the labourers jumped off from Shramik Special train bound for Gonda. The Shramik Special train was ferrying migrant labourers from Amritsar to Gonda.

The train was moving at a slow speed towards Sitapur around 5 am when the five labourers hailing from Shahjahanpur jumped from it, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), Ajit Kumar Singh said.

As the train was moving at a slow speed none of them suffered injuries.

All of them were detained and later sent to a quarantine centre, Singh said.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. The trains are ferrying migrant workers stranded in various states due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

