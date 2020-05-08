Image Source : PTI 160 migrants found traveling to UP in three trucks (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police on Thursday intercepted three trucks carrying 160 migrant labourers from the city to Utttar Pradesh, an official said. Drivers of the three trucks and another person were boooked for violation of lockdown, said an official of the RAK Marg police station. The trucks, which were covered with black tarpaulin, were stopped at Gyaneshwar Nagar Junction at Sewri in the morning, he said.

When the black covers were removed, the police found in all 160 daily wage workers packed inside three trucks. They told police that they had paid Rs 3,000 per head to the truck drivers for taking them to Uttar Pradesh, their native state, the official said.

Before the police allowed the workers to go, the drivers were made to return them the money.

Cases were registered against the three drivers and a cleaner (assistant) under IPC sections 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and sections of the Epidemic Act.

The trucks were seized, the official added. Two days ago, the city police had found 43 migrant labourers traveling to Uttar Pradesh by a mini truck, the police official said.

