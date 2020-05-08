Maharashtra: 14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Aurangabad

Maharashtra: 15 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Aurangabad

At least 14 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday morning. A police official told all 14 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. 2 of 5 survivors are reportedly injured, he added.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad.at 5.15 am, the official added.

The accident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line under the limits of Karmad police station in the city, and cops and the Railway Police Force have rushed to the spot.

(More to follow...)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage