Image Source : PTI UP govt bans substandard drug, recalls stocks

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has banned the supply of Atorvastatin, a commonly used drug in cardiac ailments, after it failed quality parameters. The drug was supplied to over 160 government hospitals and community health centres in Uttar Pradesh and an order to recall the entire batch of the medicine has also been issued.

According to a health department spokesperson, "A show-cause notice has been issued to the Hyderabad-based supplier firm. Arrangements are being made to provide additional stock to meet the high demand of the medicine."

The official order said that the sample of the medicine was tested by the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) Chandigarh and relevant orders were passed on November 19. The samples for testing were randomly picked up from district hospital Agra and sent for testing.

"The assessment report issued by the Chandigarh-based lab said the sample does not conform to the claim as per IP in respect to dissolution and therefore was not found to be of the standard quality," the report said. Cardiac experts say that Atorvastatin is needed to lower bad cholesterol and fats such as triglycerides and raise good cholesterol in the blood.

Prof Aditya Kapoor, a cardiologist at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) said, "The medicine belongs to a group of drugs known as statin and works by reducing the amount of cholesterol made by the liver. Its intake under medical supervision is important to prevent stroke and heart attacks."

The demand for the medicine is huge and the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow alone, needs about 25,000 tablets of the medicine every month. The demand for a year jumps to three lakh units.

ALSO READ | Rahul, Priyanka meet Chidambaram in Tihar

ALSO READ | India to cross 300 foreign satellite launch mark