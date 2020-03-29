Two Indian Army personnel test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Photo for representational purpose

Two Indian Army personnel on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the infected persons as been identified as a colonel, while the other one is a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

The two infected persons had travel history in the first or second week of the month, as per the information emerging. Both of them have been quarantined, with authorities also tracking the people that had come in contact with.

The coronavirus infections in India on Sunday evening crossed the 1000 mark, with the latest health ministry figures indicating the total number of positive cases at 1,024. The states of Kerala and Maharashtra have become the states with the maximum number of coronavirus infections.

Twenty-seven deaths have been recorded across the country due to the virus, which first surfaced in India on Jan 30.

Earlier in the day, Kerala became the first state to cross the 200-mark for COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Maharashtra soon followed suit.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus count rose to over 6.8 lakh, as of Sunday evening. A total of 32,162 fatalities have been reported due to the pandemic so far, with two-thirds of the deaths being reported from Europe, which has become the new epicenter of the epidemic.

