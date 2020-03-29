Image Source : AP Kerala becomes first Indian state to cross 200 COVID-19 cases; 20 new cases reported

Kerala has become the first state in India to cross 200 coronavirus confirmed cases. As per ANI reports, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, has said that the number of cases in Kerala now stands at 202. The number has been given a push by the 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday including 18 people with a foreign travel history and 2 with contact history with those who have tested positive.

"Total number of the cases in the state are 202, out of which 181 are active cases. Four people who were tested for coronavirus today tested negative," Shailaja said.

Kerala was one of the state to confirm a coronavirus case in the country. The official Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures state the cases in Kerala as 182 including 8 foreigners.

Overall in India, the COVID-19 cases are touching 1,000 including 25 deaths. The government, in its effort to contain the virus, has locked down the entire country barring the essential services till April 15.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants not only fleeing Delhi, but other states as well, says Kejriwal