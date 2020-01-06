Twitter new battleground in ABVP vs Left war over JNU violence

Image Source : PTI JNU faculty members and students after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus

Sunday's violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus has triggered a nationwide outrage among students who are protesting against the attack on JNU students, teachers inside the university. In a never heard incident before, around some 100 masked goons entered the JNU campus on January 5 evening and brutally attacked students, faculty members. The situation returned to normal after Delhi Police reached the varsity and conducted a flag march inside the campus.

Now, a day after the violence, the focus which was earlier to calm down the situation has now shifted to who is involved in inciting and orchestrating this violence.

JNU, one of the premier universities for higher education in the country, often remains politically heated as student activists belonging to different political outfits including ABVP and Left are at loggerheads with each other most of the times.

The Sunday violence in JNU broke out at a time when a section of students in the campus are protesting against a fee hike and other changes in the administration while some are also accused of locking the main server room in the university.

As both ABVP and Left are blaming each other for Sunday's violence, Twitter has now turned into a new battlefield for both to expose each other.

Several narratives are doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter where ABVP is alleging that Leftist students perpetrated the Sunday attack since Left was realising that its protest against the fee hike and other boycotts was failing as many students wanted to sit for exams and proceed for other academic activities.

On the other side, the Left has alleged ABVP for orchestrating goons attack inside the campus accusing that it (ABVP) was scared as students were continuing to protest against fee hike.

As both ABVP and Left trade charges on JNU violence, two theories are going viral on social media with different narratives. One narrative which is being widely discussed on Twitter is over a photo of a masked girl who is said to be allegedly involved in Sunday's violence. However, the same girl is the one who is also an ABVP activist. However, counterclaims are also being discussed that the girl in the mask and ABVP activist are two different persons.

Meanwhile, in another narrative, a video is widely being shared on Twitter in which JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is seen with masked goons. The narrative which is being discussed over this video is that Ghosh is being accused of instructing the goons when the violence broke out. However, JNUSU president Aise Ghosh has herself got seriously injured and received injuries on head and hand.

Amid ABVP and Left's unending war and blame-game over JNU violence, it's very hard to say or even assume why the violence took place at the first place and who were really involved in this unfortunate, saddening turn of events, until an official investigation by government authorities is conducted.

