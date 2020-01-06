'I was reminded of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack': Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken on Sunday's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence saying that he was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, suggesting that an investigation is needed to find out who were these masked attackers. On Sunday, a close to 100 masked goons entered JNU campus and attacked students, teachers inside the university. More than 30 people who became a victim in the campus violence were later shifted to AIIMS trauma centre.

Now a day after JNU violence, Maharashtra CM and chief of former BJP's ally Shiv Sena in a statement said, "I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. An investigation is needed to find out who were these masked attackers. There is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country, we all need to come together and instil confidence in them."

Meanwhile, JNU Proctor Dhananjay Singh has appealed to the students to not leave campus and assured that measures are being taken to normalise the situation.

"We appeal to students to not panic and leave the campus. Measures are being taken to normalise situation on the campus and ensure safety of everyone," Singh said after meeting HRD officials over the violence in the campus on Sunday.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

