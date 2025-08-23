TMC refuses to nominate any member to JPC on bills to sack PM, CMs; terms it 'farce' The TMC has refused to nominate a member to the JPC formed to look into the bills to sack a prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers. In a statement, the party, led by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, termed the JPC 'farce'.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Saturday that it will not nominate a member to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to scrutinise the bills to sack a prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers if they are detained or arrested for 30 consecutive days.

"We oppose the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill at the stage of introduction, and in our view the JPC is a farce. Therefore, we are not nominating anyone from AITC," said the TMC in a statement.

Amit Shah tables bills to sack PM, CMs, ministers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had tabled the three contentious bills - Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - in the Lok Sabha.

However, the introduction of the three bills led to a massive uproar in the House, and the opposition alleged that the central government aims to destabilise non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments through these bills.

Some of the opposition members even tore copies of the bills, throwing them towards Shah, who later said the bills would be sent to a JPC.

Bills to 'end' democratic era: Banerjee

After Shah tabled these bills in the Parliament, Mamata Banerjee said these bills will 'end' the democratic era in the country, and also 'finish' the judiciary's independence. She said these bills will empower the PM and the Union Home Minister, calling it a step "more than a super-Emergency".

"I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India forever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India," she posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).