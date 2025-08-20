Amit Shah tables bills in Lok Sabha on removal of PM, CMs and ministers over criminal cases amid protests The bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah were the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three bills that proposed the removal of elected representatives, including the prime minister, the chief ministers, union ministers, from their position if their arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days in connection with serious criminal charges.

The bills introduced by Shah were the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Bill to be referred to JPC

The introduction of the three bills caused a massive uproar in the House, with the opposition alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre aims to destabilise non-BJP governments in the states. However, Shah said the bills will be sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

Oppn targets govt

Speaking in the House, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the three bills and said they violate the "principle of separation of powers" and undermine the right of the people to elect a government. He also claimed that these bills will give a free hand to executive agencies "to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions".

"This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death nail unleashed on elected government. India's Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a Police State," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also criticised the three bills and called them 'destructive', saying they will make an executive agency officer the 'boss' of the prime minister. "The Constitution says there should be a rule of law, and the basis of that is that you are innocent until proven guilty. This bill hopes to change that," he said.

Oppn MPs tear copies of bills

During the proceedings of the House, some of the opposition MPs tore the copies of the three contentious bills and threw them towards Shah, following which the House was adjourned till 3 pm.

What are the objectives of these bills?

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 says there is no provision under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Hence, there is a need to amend section 45 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, to provide a legal framework for the removal of a chief minister or a minister in such cases. The Bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

The objectives of the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, say there is no provision under the Constitution for the removal of a minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Hence, there is a need to amend Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister or a minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the chief minister or a minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases. This bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

The objectives of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, say there is no provision under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Hence, there is a need to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in such cases. The Bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

