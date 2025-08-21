Some Opposition leaders are talented, but don't get chance because of Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi at NDA meet PM Modi said the opposition MPs are forced to disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament because they are better speakers than Rahul Gandhi, but the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not want to encourage them.

New Delhi:

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said several leaders in the opposition are talented and good orators, but they don't get a chance to speak because of Rahul Gandhi. The Prime Minister made the remarks during a tea meeting, which was not attended by any of the opposition MPs and was restricted to the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During the tea meeting, PM Modi further said the opposition MPs are forced to disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament because they are better speakers than Rahul Gandhi, but the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not want to encourage them.

Parliament has been regularly disrupted by opposition MPs. On Wednesday, the proceedings of the Parliament were once again disrupted after opposition leaders raised strong objections to the three bills tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking to remove a prime minister, a chief minister, or a union minister from his/ her position if they are arrested or detained for 30 straight days in a serious criminal case.

During the debate yesterday, some of the opposition leaders also tore away the papers of the three bills - Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - throwing them towards Shah.

Later, Congress MP KC Venugopal and Shah also got engaged in a verbal clash, with the former questioning the latter's 'morality' in the Sohrabuddin case. However, Shah said he had resigned from his position as Gujarat home minister before he was sent to jail. Amid the debate, Shah said the three bills would be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).