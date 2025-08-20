Rahul Gandhi slams BJP’s new bill, says 'Democracy being pushed back to medieval times' | Video Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the new Bill, claiming it drags India back to the era of kings, where an elected leader could be removed at will. “Don’t like someone’s face? File an ED case, and within 30 days, an elected person is gone,” he said.

New Delhi:

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi strongly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Parliament on August 20 (Wednesday), claiming that the government’s proposed new Bill undermines the very foundation of democracy. “There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There’s no concept of what an elected person is,” Gandhi said.

He added that the Bill creates a climate of fear by threatening the removal of elected leaders on arbitrary grounds. “He doesn’t like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and within 30 days, a democratically elected person is wiped out,” Gandhi charged.

Questions over the Vice President’s resignation

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns about the sudden resignation and silence of the former Vice President of India. “Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody, and I said, you know, where is the old Vice President gone? The day he resigned, Venugopal ji called me and said he’s gone. There’s a big story behind why he resigned and why he is in hiding.”

Hinting at a larger mystery, he remarked, “Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot speak a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone completely silent.”

This is the time we are living in: Rahul Gandhi

Concluding his sharp criticism, Gandhi said the current political climate represents a dangerous slide for democracy, with institutions weakened and elected representatives intimidated. “This is the time we’re living in,” he said, warning against the erosion of constitutional values.

Amit Shah tables landmark bills on removal of PM, CMs and ministers facing criminal charges

In a significant move in Parliament on August 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled three key bills in the Lok Sabha, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill lays down a mechanism for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers facing serious criminal allegations.

Under the proposal, if any top executive is arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days or more on charges carrying five years or more of imprisonment, they will automatically lose their office. The bills have been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for scrutiny.

Jammu & Kashmir-specific amendment

Another bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to fill a gap in the 2019 Act. It proposes the insertion of Section 5A, mandating removal of a Minister in custody for 30 days, either on the advice of the Chief Minister or automatically if no action is taken. Similarly, if the Chief Minister is detained, they must resign by the 31st day, failing which they cease to hold office.

Balancing accountability with opportunity

The amendment, however, makes it clear that this removal is not permanent. Once released from custody, the concerned leader could again be reappointed as Minister or Chief Minister under normal rules.

Political and constitutional significance

The government argued that individuals under serious criminal suspicion should not continue in high constitutional posts, as it could erode public trust, good governance, and constitutional morality. At the same time, the bill ensures a fair balance by leaving open the possibility of reappointment after acquittal or release.