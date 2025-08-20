Opposition tears, throws bills for removal of PMs, CMs on criminal charges at Amit Shah | Video The Opposition MPs dubbed the legislation as "draconian" and claimed that it would be used by the government to destabilise opposition-ruled states through arbitrary arrests of ministers and chief ministers.

New Delhi:

The Opposition MPs on Wednesday tore and threw at Union Home Minister Amit Shah the paper bits of what reports said were copies of three contentious bills on removal of jailed prime minister and chief ministers introduced by him in the Lok Sabha. The video clips from the Lok Sabha proceedings showed paper balls flying while Amit Shah was speaking in the House.

Opposition MPs dubbed the legislation "draconian"

The Opposition MPs dubbed the legislation as "draconian" and claimed that it would be used by the government to destabilise opposition-ruled states through arbitrary arrests of ministers and chief ministers.

The move to introduce the bills was strongly opposed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, following which Opposition's sloganeering started, prompting Lok Sabha speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 3 pm and then again till 5 pm.

"It gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions... This government is hell-bent on creating a police state. This will be a death knell unleashed on elected governments," Owaisi said.

He further compared the proposed bills to the Gestapo, the secret state police of Hitler's Germany.

Congress calls bills "squarely destructive"

Congress MP Manish Tewari also called the bills "squarely destructive" of the basic structure of the Constitution. "This bill opens the door for political misuse by instrumentalities of the state whose arbitrary conduct has been repeatedly frowned upon by the Supreme Court," Tewari said.

The development comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled three bills in Lok Sabha, including a Constitution Amendment bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Amit Shah tables three bills in Lok Sabha

Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It said that a Minister, who is facing allegation of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.

