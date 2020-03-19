Tamil Nadu reports second coronavirus confirmed case in Chennai

Coronavirus cases in India continue to surge (Representational image)

Tamil Nadu has reported its second coronavirus confirmed case after a Delhi man tested positive in Chennai. The 20-year-old man who is infected by the deadly disease travelled from Delhi to Chennai. With another person testing positive, it raises concerns of community transmission in the city.

Tamil Nadu's Minister of Health took to Twitter and informed, "Chennai reports the 2nd positive case for #Covid19. The Pt (patient) hails from Delhi, is in isolation and stable is under the observation of the expert team treating #Covid19."

The minister also informed, "The first #Covid19 positive patient has been discharged from #RGGH, Chennai. He has completely recovered from the illness and back home. He will be home quarantined for 2 weeks."

Meanwhile, Chandigarh has also reported its first coronavirus case after a 23-year-old woman tested COVID 19 positive.