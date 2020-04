Image Source : AP Arunachal Pradesh man who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh man, who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West, Delhi has tested COVID-19 positive, making the first case of coronavirus in the state, sources said. Meanwhile, seven others have been quarantined after their samples were sent for testing for coronavirus. As per sources, all of them had travelled to Delhi.